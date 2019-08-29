RAEFORD — Mrs. Annie Ruth Mcrae, age 82 of Raeford, NC died August 23, 2019 at the Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville, NC.

Funeral Services have been scheduled to be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 at the Springbranch Missionary Baptist Church in Wagram, NC beginning at 1:00pm. The Reverend Alvester Gales will officiate.

The internment will follow immediately at the Springbranch MBC Cemetery in Wagram, NC.

The public visitation will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 between the hours of 1:00pm-6:00pm at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel In Laurinburg, NC.

Mrs. Annie Ruth McRae is survived by: One son; Ricky McRae of Fayetteville, NC. Eight daughters; Joe Ann Armstrong of Fayetteville, NC, Aundrea Hasty of Lumber Bridge , Angel McCarthur of Raeford , Amy Michelle McRae of Fayetteville, Ulas Mae Sanders of Fayetteville, Roslye Lee Alford of Fayetteville, Lillie Gallop of Linden and Tammy McDuffie of Hope Mills .

Services of Comfort have been confidently entrusted to the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg, NC. For any further information or concerns please contact our office via telephone at (910)276-2733.