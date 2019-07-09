ANONG SYPHASEUTH

ROCKINGHAM — Anong Syphaseuth, 64, of Rockingham passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Chapel at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham. The family will be receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham.

Born March 4, 1955 in Sainyabuli, Laos he was a son of the late Borang and Pang Syphaseuth.

Mr. Syphaseuth was a 1982 graduate of Dixon College in Illinois and the owner and operator of Trade Goldsmith Company.

He is survived by his wife Tiang Syphaseuth of Rockingham, three daughters, Susan Terrell (Fred) and Malee Syphaseuth both of Hamlet, and Robyn Syphaseuth of Rockingham, two sons, Sonsak Syphaseuth (Angela) of High Point and Viloune Syphaseuth (Grace) of Danbury, CT, two sisters, Bounsuay Syphaseuth and Amnoy Kheomani, two brothers, Somluay and Pong Syphaseuth all of Laos, eight grandchildren and three on the way.