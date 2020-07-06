1/1
Anthony E. "Tony" Bullard
ANTHONY E. BULLARD

ROCKINGHAM — Anthony E. "Tony" Bullard, 47, of Rockingham passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born June 5, 1973 in Richmond County, a son of Janice Blanton and the late Larry Ray Bullard.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Steen Family Cemetery with Rev. Gerald Goins and Larry Joyner officiating Due to COVID-19 we will be in encouraging social distancing and please wear a mask.

Surviving; A daughter, Payton Bullard of Rockingham; His mother, Janice Blanton of Rockingham; A sister, Sissy Bare Hogan of Rockingham; A special nephew JD Hogan; and aunt and uncle; Numerous cousins. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is the Bullard family.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
