TONY DEESE

ROCKINGHAM — Anthony Earl "Tony" Deese, 67, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at FirstHealth Hospice in Pinehurst. A native of Richmond County, he was a son of the late Timothy W. Deese and Sarah Wilson Deese. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Toni Deese, and a brother, Harry Deese.

Tony served in the US Army for approximately eight years. His civilian career was that of a skilled machinist working on conveyor systems for various companies. He enjoyed gardening, particularly with flowers, and he enjoyed relaxing at the beach. When his health permitted, he attended Sweet Haven Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Renee Deese Wienclaw of Orange City, FL, and Crystal Deese Munz (B.J.) of Marshville, NC; a brother, Tim Deese of SC; a sister, Billie Jean Newton of FL; five grandchildren: Nicholas, Anthony, Clay, Ryley and Greyson; one great grandchild, Noah; six nieces, one nephew and the mother of his children, Bobbie Taylor Deese.

A memorial service will be conducted at 5:00 PM Saturday, November 9, at Carter Funeral Home Colonial Chapel. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the chapel.

Carter Funeral Home is serving the Deese family.