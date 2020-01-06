ARCHIE INGRAM

Aug. 29, 1933 – Dec. 25, 2019

ROCKINGHAM — Born in North Carolina, where community was built from porch story-telling and church gospel singing, Archie Ingram kept up the tradition in Rochester, N.Y. and Oakland, Calif., as a police officer, Cold War investigator, hotel security director, church deacon, golfer, caterer, and neighborhood ambassador/porch-sitting confidant. He died of a heart attack on Christmas Day at age 86.

Born on Aug 29, 1933 in rural Wolfpit Township, Richmond County, N.C., to Archie Ingram Sr. and Mattie Steele Ingram, he was "raised, saved, and baptized" in Diggs AME Zion Church where he joined the choir and formed a gospel quartet. He attended Ellerbe Grove and Ashley Chapel schools and Rockingham, N.C., Colored High School (later named Leak Street High.) Not fond of farming, he took town jobs—movie ticket taker, bellhop, drugstore cowboy, school bus driver, gas station attendant, and fish monger, until his graduation with honors in 1951.

In Rochester, he married Constance Moore Lee in 1956. They had three daughters before divorcing in 1972. After serving in the U.S. Army, he was a Rochester policeman, one of the first African American officers in the 1960s. He studied security and safety administration at Monroe Community College and built the first security department for Rochester's two daily newspapers. In 1973, he married Kathleen O'Toole and moved to Northern California where he coordinated security for several of Lockheed's nuclear defense systems and later ran a catering business and directed security for Hyatt Regency Oakland.

Archie enjoyed singing, dancing, jazz, golf, making art, walking the beach, and grandchildren. He was a member of Rochester's Trinity Presbyterian and Oakland's High Street Presbyterian. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Connell, Rochester, N.Y.; sister Geneva Orr, Rockingham, N.C.; and one great granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen and daughters Celeste Ingram, Oakland; Sibyl Strickland and son-in-law Walter, Bakersfield, Calif.; and Valerie Ingram, Rochester, N.Y. His grandchildren are Neachan Grayson of Columbus, Ohio; Tiffaney Taylor of Centerville, Ohio; Latice Spann of Orlando, Fla., Walter Strickland II of Wake Forest, N.C. , and Christian Ingram of Rochester, N.Y. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

When his Aunt Lular died in 1993, Archie wrote about attending her memorial in Rockingham, and said he approved of the phrase that ended her obituary: Miss me for a while, but let me go.