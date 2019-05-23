ARTHUR DOYLE COLLIER

MARSTON — Arthur Doyle Collier,81, of Marston passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home. He was born on Sept. 27, 1937 in Jacksonville, Florida a son of the Henry James and Edith Durant Collier.

Mr. Collier served in the National Guard. He worked several years for GE and some at Clark Equipment.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Richmond County Memorial Park with Rev. Tim Hawks officiating.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years Edna Jo Collier of Marston; sons, Troy Collier and wife Rosmery, Scott Collier and wife Myra, and Mark Collier and wife Marian; grandchildren, Kimberly Collier, Stephanie Taylor and husband Eddie, Victor Aleman, Rosa Aleman, Elizabeth and husband Bear Cheezem, Jillian Collier, Kevin Colliner and wife Karen; great grandchildren, Cameron Collier, Audrey Taylor, Nathan Taylor, Liset Yanez, Janet Yanez, Wesley Cheezem, Jenny Collier, Jose Collier, Justin Collier and Jissela Collier.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Collier family.