BARBARA BROWN

ROCKINGHAM — Ms. Barbara Brown, 60, of Rockingham passed on Thur. Sept. 3, 2020 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven.

There will be a public viewing held on Tue. from 1 - 6pm at McNeill Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wed. at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Ch. at 1pm

COVID-19 reg. will be in effect.