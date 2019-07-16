BARBARA JANE BARNES DAVIS

ELLERBE — Barbara Jane Barnes Davis, 79, of Ellerbe passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 surrounded by her family at Hospice Haven.

Barbara Barnes Davis was born and raised on the mill village in East Lumberton, as the youngest of Doug and Maude Barnes' nine children. Barbara's love of family was the centerpiece of her life, working very hard caring for those she loved. She was a devoted caretaker for her husband, children, and grandchildren - for that we are eternally grateful. Many others were equally blessed to have experienced Barbara Jane's maternal care and abiding love: Siblings, parents, nieces, nephews, family in-law, and a large extended family of cherished friends. In her role as a pastor's wife, Barbara's love for family and church were intertwined.

Her constant work and devotion were felt and appreciated by countless lives in the churches and communities where she and Dad served. It was Mom's amazing love, hard work and constant care that made it possible for Dad to be an exceptional pastor. Barbara had a lot of interests: cooking, needlepoint, and family time at the beach. She loved music, often singing in a soft, angelic voice as she did daily chores. She was always interested in finding a good movie to watch or book to read. She loved flowers, birds and observing nature.

She dearly loved her companion animals - the dogs and cats that were such important parts of her life. In return, they loved their Nana. She documented our lives in a vast collection of much treasured photographs. Barbara loved to laugh, play board games or just tell stories over a cup of coffee and a piece of pound cake. At the heart of it all was her love and care for the people she held dear.

Surviving are her children, Phillip James Davis of the home, Donnie Gray Davis, Jr.(Nina) of Wilmington, Beth Davis Williams(Charlie) of Ellerbe, grandchildren Reba Gail Williams, of Raleigh, Carlie Williams Hicks(Dewayne) of Fayetteville, Joshua Gray Williams(Emily) of Sanford, great-grandchild, Gideon Grayson Williams, and sister Phyllis Ann Benton of Lumberton and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lumberton with Rev. Alvin Morris ad Rev. Everette "Chip" Bass officiating. Burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.

The family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe and other times at the home of Charles and Beth Williams.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Richmond County, 1119 N US Hwy 1, Rockingham, NC 28379 or to the , 5171 Glenwood Ave. Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.