PINEHURST — Barbara "Jean" Lee Eubanks, 84, of Caroline Street, Rockingham, passed away, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Hospice House, Pinehurst.

She was born in Chester, Sc, November 15, 1934, daughter of Vasper Damon Lee and Ruth Azilee Slice Lee.

Ms. Eubanks attended East Rockingham United Methodist Church and had several occupations; her most memorable being Big Star/ Colonial Grocery Store, Rockingham. She was also known for her big personality and loving to chat with her customers. She was a loving mother and sister.

A Visitation will be held at Harrington Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 AM

The Funeral will begin at 11:00 AM in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park, Rockingham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Peggy Miles.

Survivors include her son, William "Bill" Keith Eubanks of Wadesboro; sister, Lucy Herring of Concord; niece, Melanie Miles; and nephews, Bill Herring(Cheryl), Derick Miles (Ellen), Kenneth Miles (Cindy), David Miles and Bobby Miles (Erica).

