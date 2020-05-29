BARBARA RUTHERFORD PRUITTHAMLET — Barbara Rutherford Pruitt, 79, of Hamlet, Beloved wife of Thomas Pruitt passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home. She was born in Fulton County, GA a daughter of the late James Ray and Mary Tippens Rutherford. Mrs. Pruitt was a book keeper for many years. Her love was being a wife to her husband of 59 years, a mother and Nonttie to her to her girls and grandchildren. She was active member to Order of Eastern Star for many years. Surviving are her husband and love of her life Thomas Pruitt; Daughters Haven Simpson(George), Chris Shepherd (Todd); Grandchildren, Jessica and Josh Simpson, Morgan and Lance Sherperd and great grand Holly Simpson; Sisters Andrea Carpenter and Nancy Strickland; A niece and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers Lesha Bittle, Pam Williams, Linda Morrison, Lateka Chambers and Brenda McCaskill. Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice 1791 E. Broad Ave. Rockingham, NC 28379. A private memorial service will be held this week for family and close friends. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store