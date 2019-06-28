BECKY MARSHALL HATCHER

ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Becky Marshall Hatcher, 76, of Rockingham passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham. She was born Aug. 20, 1942, daughter of the late Harold and Annie Ruth Barrett Marshall.

Mrs. Hatcher was a graduate of Rohanen High School and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She earned a Masters degree from Gardner Webb University. She was with the Richmond County School System for over thirty years. Following her retirement, she worked at Richmond Community College. Mrs. Hatcher was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockingham.

A service to celebrate Mrs. Hatcher's life will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30 in the chapel of Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham with Rev. Patricia Green officiating. The family will have visitation from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service and other times at the home.

Mrs. Hatcher is survived by her husband, Dalton; a son, Kyle Hatcher of Rockingham; and a granddaughter, Taylor Player of Rockingham. She was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Parsons.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Hatcher family.