BEN BROCK

ROCKINGHAM — Benjamin Asbury Brock, Jr., 90, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

Mr. Brock was born May 21, 1928 in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, a son of the late Benjamin Asbury and Ida Brock. He was a member and former deacon of Heritage Baptist Church. He had worked with Klopman Mills and Burlington Industries, retiring after 47 years. He had a very strong work ethic and never missed time at work. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Kirk Brock in 2003.

Surviving are his daughters, Annie Brewer (Norman) of Sanford and Stacy Bartlett of Hamlet; grandchildren, Adam Kirkley (Marcella) of Sanford, Susannah Walters (Kyle) of Concord, Caroline Bartlett, Brock Bartlett and Annie Blakeley Bartlett, all of Hamlet and a sister, Sue Rivers of Chesterfield.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham with Rev. Butch Parks officiating. Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

The family will see friends from 12:45 p.m. 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham and at other times at the home.