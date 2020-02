BERNICE JOHNSON DYE

HAMLET — Bernice Johnson Dye, age 91, of Hamlet NC, passed January 22, 2020 at Richmond County Hospice. Viewing, Friday February 07, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home Chapel from 1-6pm, Funeral: 2pm, Saturday, February, 08 2020 at St. Peters United Methodist Church in Hamlet, NC.

Nelson Funeral Home of Rockingham is serving the family.