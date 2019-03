BERNICE SAIN CALLAHAN

HAMLET — Bernice Sain Callahan, 90, of Hamlet, formerly of Laurel Hill passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, in the Zion Cemetery in Lincolnton.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Richard Boles Funeral Service.