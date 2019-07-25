BERTHA WILLIAMS

ASHEVILLE – Bertha Beatrice Deviney Williams, 87, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home.

A native of Rutherford County, Mrs. Williams had resided in Buncombe County for most of her life. She retired as an inspector from C.I.I., and found great joy in volunteering with the ABCCM following retirement. Mrs. Williams was a dedicated member of Grassy Branch Baptist Church and read her Bible daily, reading it completely through several times. She loved and was devoted to her family, and will be remembered as someone who always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone she met.

Mrs. Williams was the daughter of the late George Roosevelt and Daisy Lee Murray Deviney, and the wife of the late Gordon Perry Williams. She was also preceded in death by her son, George Perry Williams; great-grandchildren: Isaiah Messer, Yazman Hutchins, and Eddie Washington, Jr.; and brother, Aaron Ray Deviney.

Surviving are her children: James Gordon Williams, Sr. and wife Debbie, Thomas Lathern Williams and wife Ruthenia, Nettie Ann Hutchins and husband Mike, Nola Payne, and Joel Alexander Williams and wife Angie; daughter-in-law, Pat Williams; sister, Margaret Burke and husband Walter; brother, Bobby Crowe; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; and one great, great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jimmy Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Grassy Branch Baptist Church, 499 Riceville Road, Asheville, NC 28805.