Betty Goodson Trueblood
Betty Goodson Trueblood, 73, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Richmond County Hospice.

Born March 25, 1947, she was the daughter of the late William C. Goodson and Pauline Hooker.

Betty worked for many years in the medical records department of Richmond Memorial Hospital, then

as an office manager in her husband's dental practice. Later in her life she retired from Wachovia Bank

in Laurinburg. She was an avid bowler and loved to spend her free time gardening.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Trueblood, her two beloved sons Michael

Christopher "Chris" Simmons and Lloyd Thomas "Tommy" Simmons, Jr., as well as two sisters, Sammie

Tanner of New Bern, NC, Barbara Reaves of Mauldin, SC, and her brother William Jennings Goodson of

North Myrtle Beach, SC. She is survived by her granddaughter, Kara Riley Simmons, and her brother Ted

Goodson (Betty).

A private memorial was held on November 18, 2020 with Midstate Funeral Home of Asheboro serving

the family.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
