BETTY H. BOSTICK

ROCKINGHAM — Betty H. Bostick, 81, of Rockingham passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born December 19, 1938 in Chatham County a daughter of the late Herbert and Dellie Howington, she was also preceded in death by her husband Bill Bostick, sisters Cumi Nall and Hazel McFayden and brother Jackie Howington.

Mrs. Bostick was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She worked at Kmart and retired from Walmart in Rockingham. Before her decline in health she loved attending all of her children and grandchildren's ballgames.

Due to community health restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service that will be held Friday, March 20 at Eastside Cemetery with Rev. Travis Wilkerson officiating.

Surviving, sisters Fran Bridges and Carol Stafford; Her children, Billy Bostick and wife Cindy, Donna Tedder and husband Harold, Karen Grant and husband David; grandchildren Ty (Alison), Breanna, and Will Bostick; Corey (Brooke) Tedder and Brittany (Luke) Bullard; Paige, Kayla, and Jayke Pressley, and David Grant; great grandchildren Harper, Hudson, Holden, Cali, Nolan, and Tate.

The family will be receiving family and friends at the home of Billy and Cindy Bostick at 143 Spring, Rockingham.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 276 Hatcher Rd. Rockingham or Richmond Co. Hospice, 1119 US Hwy. #1 N. Rockingham, NC 28379. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Bostick family.