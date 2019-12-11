BETTY MCPHERSON BRIGMAN

ROCKINGHAM — Betty Jo McPherson Brigman, 69, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Hospice Haven following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Born September 19, 1950, she was a daughter of the late James and Bea McPherson. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley McDonald.

She was a graduate of Rohannan High School and enjoyed a career as a homemaker. She also enjoyed reading, she loved children and she loved the Lord.

Her memory will be cherished by her husband of 34 years, John Thomas Brigman; one brother, Jimmy McPherson and wife, Mary Ann, of Columbia, SC; plus a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:15 PM Saturday, December 14, at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 PM in the Colonial Chapel with Rev. Robby Stewart officiating. Interment will be in Richmond County Memorial Park.

Carter Funeral Home is serving the family.