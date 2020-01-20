BETTY RANDALL MACE

ROCKINGHAM — Betty Randall Mace, age 93, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Hospice Haven in Rockingham, NC.

Her celebration of life service will be held at First Methodist Church in Lincolnton on Wednesday, January 22 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive visitors at Warlick Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21, 6:00—7:30 PM.

Betty was born on November 28, 1926, to George Washington Randall and Mamie Hovis Randall of Lincolnton, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mamie and her sister, Mary Frances Walker of Charlotte, NC.

Betty is survived by her husband of 71 years, Kenneth Dexter Mace, her sons Kenneth Dexter Mace, Jr. (wife Ruth) and John Randall Mace(wife Karen), grandsons John Randall Mace, Jr. and Will Mace.

Betty graduated from Lincolnton High School in 1944. She started working for the telephone company at age 17 and retired from Southern Bell after 38 years of service.

Betty was a life long member of First Methodist Church in Lincolnton, NC, where she taught Sunday School for close to 30 years.

She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, member of the Eastern Star for over 50 years, an active member of a church circle and a garden club.

Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and her friends.

Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to First Methodist Church, 201 E. Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or Richmond County Hospice. 1119 North US Highway 1, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Mace family.