BETTY STUBBS JERNIGAN

HAMLET — Betty Stubbs Jernigan, 77, formerly from Hamlet passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Richmond County August 8, 1943, daughter of the late Kirt and Mildred Stubbs of Hamlet, NC.

Betty graduated from Hamlet High School in 1961 and Sandhills Community College in 1966 with a BS degree in nursing. She nursed at Scotland Memorial Hospital, Laurinburg, NC and later at the St. Vincents Hospital in Jacksonville, FL.

Betty is survived by her husband of 58 years, Tommy Jernigan and daughter Jennifer Jernigan of Jacksonville, FL., son Tommy (Doodor) Jernigan of Malibu, CA., grandchildren, Jack and Emma Jernigan of Sarasota, FL., sisters Wanda Todd of Surfside Beach, SC, Curtiss Wallace of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Cindy Taylor of Rockingham, NC and brother Kenny Stubbs of Hamlet, NC.

A private family service will be held at a later date.