ROCKINGHAM — Beverly Earline Kranz, 64, of 513 County Home Road, Rockingham, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at Hospice Haven.

She was born in Richmond County, April 14, 1955, daughter of Donald Arthur Kranz and Mildred Elvis Kranz.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Harrington Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 pm.

The Funeral will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Harrington Funeral Home with Pastor June Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park, Rockingham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Donald Eugene Ezzell; and sisiter, Helen Idol.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Ezzell of home; daughter, Tara Stubbs of Rockingham; Jamie Ezzell of Garner; brothers, William "Bootsy" Kranz- Hamlet and Donnie Kranz of Rockingham; and one grandchild, Logan Stubbs.

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Kranz family.

