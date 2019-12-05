BEVERLY HUNTER SMITH

MARSTON — Ms. Beverly Hunter Smith, 68, of Chapel Hill and formerly of Marston, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at UNC Hospital. She was born November 10, 1951 in Moore County, daughter of the late Claude and Lois McKay Smith.

Beverly was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She had a career in real estate as a commercial developer. She was a loving aunt, that adored her nieces and nephews. Beverly was witty, intelligent, and funny. Her family and friends affectionately called her, "Trixie". She loved animals, especially dogs and horses. Beverly was involved in Medical and Seeing Eye Dog charitable work, and adopted a Seeing Eye dog.

A service to celebrate Beverly's life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7th at First Baptist Church in Rockingham with Rev. Dr. Jim Ritter officiating.

Beverly is survived by her sister, Claudia Robinette and husband Kenneth; a nephew, Neil Hunter Robinette, wife Catherine, and their children, Claudia and Beverly; and a niece, Gabrielle R. Goodwin, husband Matt, and their children, Madelyn and Grey.

Memorials can be made to Miracles in Sight, 3900 West Point Blvd., Suite F, Winston Salem, NC 27103 or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 or www.donate.guidingeyes.org