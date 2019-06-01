BILLIE JEAN HENDRIX USSERY

ROCKINGHAM — Billie Jean Hendrix Ussery passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on May 30, 2019. She was born in Pageland, South Carolina on Jan. 29, 1927 to the late Palmer and Ethel Hendrix.

She was a devoted wife and mom and loved to cook for her family. She enjoyed quilting and traveling this country with her husband. She was retired from Burlington Industries.

She was preceded in death by two brothers Harry Hendrix and Tommy Hendrix, and by a beloved granddaughter, Nicole Hendrix.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Tommy Ussery; children Randy Ussery (Missy), Tobey Ussery (partner Martha Presson) Ann Morse (Benny) , Peggy Hendrix (David) and daughter in law Sandra Ussery; brothers, Anthony Hendrix (Paulette), Rick Hendrix (Bonnie), and Bobby Hendrix (Sylvia); sisters, Peggy Smith, Evelyn Lewis, Lois Brewer, and Betty Ingram; eight grandchildren, Sarah Delmar (Steve), Jackie Ussery, Ashlie Ussery, Hollie Smith (Chris) Matthew Morse (Kim), Daniel Morse (Rena Beth) Caleb Hendrix and Morgan Hendrix; four step grandchildren, Allen Hendrix, John Hendrix, Amber (Brian) Johnson and Bryan (Temple) Kellermann; eight great grandchildren; Brandon, Zach and Levi Dycus, Tobey Lunceford, Adalynn Smith, Nate and Robbie Morse, Benjamin Morse; seven step great grandchildren; Logan, Rylee, Cooper and Paxton Johnson, Addy Kellermann, Layla Foos and Ridge Hendrix.

Visitation will be held from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Monday at The Colonial Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with a celebration of life to will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Douglas Anderson officiating.

Interment will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials made be made to Cordova Baptist Church.