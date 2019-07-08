BILLIE SUE BULLARD CAULDER

ELLERBE – Mrs. Billie Sue Bullard Caulder, 82, peacefully died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro with her nephew, Mr. Ken Caulder officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at the funeral home.

Billie Sue was born Dec. 27, 1936 in Scotland County, a daughter of the late William Robert Bullard and the late Mary Sue Allen Bullard. She was a graduate of Gibson High School and following high school graduation she attended Gardner Webb College. She later went back to Gardner Webb and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1986.

She worked for 35 years at Richmond Community College in the business office and was serving as controller for the college at the time of her retirement.

Billie was an avid reader and often shared her books with fellow readers. She enjoyed time spent on her computer and researching genealogy for both her family and her husband's family. She enjoyed sewing and made a lot of her own clothing. One of her favorite past times was that of walking through the woods at her home and going for swims in their pond.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Larry Caulder; her children, Dean Caulder (Annette Maness), David Caulder (Sherri) and Donna Davis (Danny) all of Ellerbe and Richard Caulder (Deni) of Walterboro, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Tracey Maness and Richard Caulder (Kelby) both of Rockingham, Jamie Caulder of Reno, Nevada, Jake Caulder of Norman, Brynn Gamble (Michael) of South Carolina, Cassie Davis and Cody Davis both of Ellerbe, and Diane Crosby (Chris) of Yemassee, South Carolina; her great-grandchildren, Christopher Crosby, Elizabeth Maness, Blake Gamble and River Caulder; her brother, George Bullard (Joann) of Laurinburg; her brother-in-law, Bobby Caulder (Linda) and her sisters-in-law, Virginia Baker (Leon) of Rockingham and Shirley Harward of Polkton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Richard "Scoot" Caulder, her sister, Lydia Goodwin; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary Lampley Caulder and Duncan Caulder, her brothers-in-law, Boyce Caulder and Henry "Hank" Caulder and her sister-in-law, Annie Ruth Caulder.

The family acknowledges with heartfelt gratitude the beautiful manner in which the staff of both Community Home Care and Hospice and Richmond County Hospice cared for Billie. Her final days were filled with love and dignity while in the care of the staff at Hospice Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice and Hospice Haven, 1119 US HWY 1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379.

The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home.