BILLY GENE JONES

LAURINBURG — Billy Gene Jones, 64, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Morrison Manor.

A Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his residence, 12160 Cypress Drive, officiated by Pastor Billy Dennis.

Born August 15, 1955 in Hampton, VA, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Clitee Ledlow Jones. He worked as a crane operator in the industrial construction industry for many years. He loved flowers, displaying his holiday inflatables and doing yard work.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Janis Pate Jones of the home; daughter, Kristen Holmes (Ryan) of Hamlet; son, Justin Chance of Hawaii; brothers, David Jones of Hampton, VA, and Robert Jones (Candice) of Belleview, FL; and grandchildren, Keith Johnson, Patrick Davis, Lillian Holmes, Cameron Holmes, Caroline Chance, and Conor Chance. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Davis, and his brother, Roger Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353 or the .

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.