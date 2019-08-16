Bobbie Bethune Hodges

HAMLET — Mrs. Bobbie Bethune Hodges, 87, of 532 Springhill Church Road, Hamlet, went to be with her Lord, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at First Health Richmond Memorial.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Harrington Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Funeral will be Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Cobb Memorial Baptist Church, Rockingham. Burial will follow at Smith Family Cemetery, Springhill Church Road, Hamlet.

