BOBBY GLENN CAULDER

ROCKINGHAM – On Monday, August 19, 2019, Mr. Bobby Glenn Caulder, 83 years young, quickly joined family and friends in heaven.

Bobby was born April 16, 1936 in Richmond County, NC and was one of 6 children born to the late Henry Duncan Caulder and the late Mary Lampley Caulder. He worked for many years at J.P. Stevens, Hannah Pickett Plant in Rockingham before its closing and worked for a brief period of time for Omni Systems in Rockingham before retiring.

In 2003, he landed, in his terms, the best job he ever had by being employed at Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro. It was then he made many new friends and acquaintances in Anson County, all the while, working and visiting his mother in the nursing home in Wadesboro. It was just at the age of 82, that he left his job of playing solitaire at "his computer" in the office at Leavitt Funeral Home.

Although not a member, he faithfully attended and supported McDonald Baptist Church, where he would often sing in the choir.

SOB, as he referred to himself, meaning "Sweet Ole Bobby", did all he could to remain "sweet" as he enjoyed many a fun sized Butterfinger Candy Bar, Vanilla Oreo Cookies, Zingers and an ice cold, diet Sunkist, or as he called it, "big orange." He made sure the office at the funeral home was well-stocked with plenty of goodies.

Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Linda Dawkins Caulder; his children, Glenn Caulder and Ken Caulder both of Wadesboro and Pam Lippincott of Pinehurst; his grandson, Michael Lippincott of Pinehurst; his brother, Larry Caulder of Ellerbe; Glenn and Ken's mother, with whom he remained friends, Virginia Baker of Rockingham; his sisters-in-law, Shirley Harward of Peachland and Janie Frye of Rockingham; a special cousin, Myra Garrett of Rockingham and his nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brothers, Annie Ruth Caulder, Boyce Caulder, Henry Caulder and infant, Walter Duncan Caulder.

Bobby loved gospel music and once sang in a gospel quartet in Rockingham. One could often hear him driving up, with a Gold City, Kingsmen or Cathedral Quartet CD at full volume.

Because of his love for music, as a prelude to the service of celebration, there will be a singalong of gospel music and old church hymns beginning at 10:30am and all are invited to come early to get a seat and join in the singing. He would love for you to be there because he would be singing along too.

The service to celebrate his life will be at 11:00am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at McDonald Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Branton and Rev. Larry Frye officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will greet friends Friday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham.

Bobby's family would like to thank the staff of Richmond County Hospice and Dr. Jennifer Stoddard and Pinehurst Nephrology Associates for everything done to encourage him to live the best life he could while living with dialysis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US 1 HWY, Rockingham, NC 28379 or McDonald Baptist Church, 259 McDonald Church Rd, Rockingham, NC 28379.

The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home.