Bobby "Carlton" Poland

CARLTON POLAND

ROCKINGHAM — Bobby "Carlton" Poland, 75, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Hospice Haven following a period of declining health. He was born in Nash County, NC, on March 9, 1944, a son of the late James Elmer Poland and Lessie Odell Winstead Poland. He was the husband of Marie Parker Poland and they had celebrated 55 years of marriage.

He was a graduate of Coopers High School in Nash County and was a dedicated family man. Known to many of his co-workers as "BC", he retired from CSX Railroad with 38 years of service. He had been a member of Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Rockingham since 1977.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: David Poland (Tammy) of Derby, Diane Poland and Wendy Huggins (Raymond) of Rockingham; three grandchildren: Brittaney Gathings, Taylor Gathings and Jessica Majors (Austin); four great grandchildren: Ethan, Sophia, Addison and Marley; four brothers: Tom, James (Joyce), Alvin and Jerry Poland; and two sisters, Tempie Dillard (Hughes) and Dell Carpenter (Harry). He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Sylvester Poland.

Services: 1:00 PM Friday, October 4, at Faith FWB Church with Rev. Austin Clark and Rev. Doug Anderson officiating. Visitation: 11:30 - 12:45 PM at the church and at other times at the home. Interment: Northam Cemetery.

Memorials: Richmond County Hospice, 1119 N. US Hwy. 1, Rockingham, NC 28379 or Faith FWB Church, 657 Airport Rd., Rockingham, or to National Pancreatic Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
