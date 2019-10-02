CARLTON POLAND

ROCKINGHAM — Bobby "Carlton" Poland, 75, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Hospice Haven following a period of declining health. He was born in Nash County, NC, on March 9, 1944, a son of the late James Elmer Poland and Lessie Odell Winstead Poland. He was the husband of Marie Parker Poland and they had celebrated 55 years of marriage.

He was a graduate of Coopers High School in Nash County and was a dedicated family man. Known to many of his co-workers as "BC", he retired from CSX Railroad with 38 years of service. He had been a member of Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Rockingham since 1977.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: David Poland (Tammy) of Derby, Diane Poland and Wendy Huggins (Raymond) of Rockingham; three grandchildren: Brittaney Gathings, Taylor Gathings and Jessica Majors (Austin); four great grandchildren: Ethan, Sophia, Addison and Marley; four brothers: Tom, James (Joyce), Alvin and Jerry Poland; and two sisters, Tempie Dillard (Hughes) and Dell Carpenter (Harry). He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Sylvester Poland.

Services: 1:00 PM Friday, October 4, at Faith FWB Church with Rev. Austin Clark and Rev. Doug Anderson officiating. Visitation: 11:30 - 12:45 PM at the church and at other times at the home. Interment: Northam Cemetery.

Memorials: Richmond County Hospice, 1119 N. US Hwy. 1, Rockingham, NC 28379 or Faith FWB Church, 657 Airport Rd., Rockingham, or to National Pancreatic Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.