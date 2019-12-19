BONNIE ANN HUDSON SHANKLE

ELLERBE — Bonnie Ann Hudson Shankle, 64, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at The Greens of Pinehurst following a period of declining health. She was a native of Richmond County, born June 28, 1955, a daughter of the late Ed and Delila Parsons Hudson. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward Ray Hudson.

Bonnie was a former resident of Mill Street in Ellerbe. Prior to declining health, she had worked as an office manager in the construction industry. She is survived by one sister, Terry Wallace, and one brother, Rex Hudson.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 21, at Ellerbe Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home.