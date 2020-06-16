BOYD WAYNE TAYLOR

TARBORO — Boyd Wayne Taylor, 98, passed away at The Fountains at The Albemarle retirement community in Tarboro, NC, June 16, 2020, following a period of declining health. Born in Pilot Mountain, NC, November 30, 1921, he lived most of his adult life in Rockingham, NC.

Boyd was preceded in death by his parents, Emory Stephen and Minnie Cook Taylor, his loving wife of 67 years Billie Mills Taylor, a son William Stephen Taylor, 7 brothers: J.B., Robert, Dan, Moyer, Ted, Ned, and Jimmy Taylor; and one sister, Nancy Taylor. He is survived by his son Richard and wife Verona of Williamston, NC, two granddaughters, Laura Boyd and husband Brad, Kathryn Jarvis and husband Daniel, and three great grandchildren, Emma Boyd, Anna Boyd, and Logan Jarvis-all of Greenville, NC, a brother Rex Taylor and wife Jean of Rockingham, and two sisters, Audrey White of Rockingham and Doris Morrison of Warner Robins, Georgia.

Boyd was a retired barber and developed many lifelong friendships through his work. He was a highly decorated sergeant in World War II, serving in General George Patton's third army, the sixth armored division. In 1995, he was interviewed by his close friend and neighbor Clark Cox, along with two other WWII veterans, for a special edition of the Richmond County Daily Journal (May 7, 1995) commemorating the 50th anniversary of V-E (Victory in Europe) day- May 8, 1945, the official end of WWII in Europe. He had a love for gardening and maintained a beautiful yard well into his 90's. He was member of Rockingham's First Baptist Church for many years, and the family would suggest that any memorial contributions be made to the church. Due to the Covid 19 concerns, no service is planned at this time.

Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. of Williamston, NC. is assisting the Taylor family.