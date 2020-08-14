BRENDA CURRIE LANDON

ROCKINGHAM — Brenda Faye Currie Landon, 72, completed her earthly journey from her home Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020, following three years of declining health. Her family and Hospice caregivers had been with her throughout the journey and her family wishes to thank Hospice for their dedication to Brenda's care.

A native of Richmond County, she was born August 15, 1947, a daughter of the late William T. and Margaret Melton Currie. She attended public schools in Richmond County and continued her education at UNC-Pembroke where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree, followed by a Master's Degree from St. Andrews University. She then enjoyed a career in education, teaching at Richmond Senior High School, Richmond Community College and a number of other schools over the years.

She also had a talent for drawing and enjoyed that as a pastime. She enjoyed the beach and was a true animal lover. She had been a long-time member of Community Church and attended Ellerbe Methodist Church prior to her failing health.

Although she had no children of her own, she had numerous children under her influence. She is survived by her siblings, Jerry Currie (Phyllis) of Little Switzerland, NC, Michael Kent Currie (Betsy), Darlene Sugg, Marlene Swanson (David) and Ginny Braddock (Donnie), all of Rockingham; plus her loving companion, Mike Sellers, her beloved pet dog, Daisy, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Landon, and a brother, Terrell Dean Currie.

Private services were held by her family on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either of the following: Richmond County Hospice, 1119 N. US Hwy. 1, Rockingham, NC 28379; or Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd.-Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209; or Humane Society of Richmond County, PO Box 2064, Rockingham, NC 28380.

Carter Funeral Home is serving Brenda's family.