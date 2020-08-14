1/1
BRENDA CURRIE LANDON
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRENDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BRENDA CURRIE LANDON

ROCKINGHAM — Brenda Faye Currie Landon, 72, completed her earthly journey from her home Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020, following three years of declining health. Her family and Hospice caregivers had been with her throughout the journey and her family wishes to thank Hospice for their dedication to Brenda's care.

A native of Richmond County, she was born August 15, 1947, a daughter of the late William T. and Margaret Melton Currie. She attended public schools in Richmond County and continued her education at UNC-Pembroke where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree, followed by a Master's Degree from St. Andrews University. She then enjoyed a career in education, teaching at Richmond Senior High School, Richmond Community College and a number of other schools over the years.

She also had a talent for drawing and enjoyed that as a pastime. She enjoyed the beach and was a true animal lover. She had been a long-time member of Community Church and attended Ellerbe Methodist Church prior to her failing health.

Although she had no children of her own, she had numerous children under her influence. She is survived by her siblings, Jerry Currie (Phyllis) of Little Switzerland, NC, Michael Kent Currie (Betsy), Darlene Sugg, Marlene Swanson (David) and Ginny Braddock (Donnie), all of Rockingham; plus her loving companion, Mike Sellers, her beloved pet dog, Daisy, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Landon, and a brother, Terrell Dean Currie.

Private services were held by her family on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either of the following: Richmond County Hospice, 1119 N. US Hwy. 1, Rockingham, NC 28379; or Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd.-Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209; or Humane Society of Richmond County, PO Box 2064, Rockingham, NC 28380.

Carter Funeral Home is serving Brenda's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Colonial Chapel - Rockingham
705 S. Caroline St.
Rockingham, NC 28379
(910) 895-4422
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved