BRENDA FAYE HALLMAN SESSOMS

ROCKINGHAM — Brenda Faye Hallman Sessoms went to be with the Lord at the age of 72.

Born on Dec. 31, 1946, she was loved by husband James Melton Hallman (deceased since June 7, 1996), Deborah Denese Bennett (daughter) and her husband Billy Wayne Bennett, Kymberly Hallman Johnson (daughter) and her husband Eddie Johnson of Rockingham, James Williams (son) and wife Tina Williams of Oklahoma, Micheal Hallman (son) of Laurel Hill) two grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

For all those who wish to pay your respects the service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at New Beginnings Church in Rockingham or at Crystal Gantt's home. Check her Facebook for final details.