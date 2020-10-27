BUNN TATE PHILLIPS JR.

ROCKINGHAM — Bunn Tate Phillips Jr., 96, of Rockingham departed this life on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Phillips was born on 8/19/1924 at home in Siler City NC to Bunn Tate Phillips Sr and Maude Hudson Phillips, the youngest of six children. He was a veteran of WW11 (European Theatre). During training he qualified as "Expert" with M1 rifle, scoring 205 out of possible 210, 2nd best in his regiment. He joined thousands of other young Americans in Europe, landing on Omaha Beach July 4, 1944. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, was twice wounded in action and credited with participation in all five campaigns in the European theater. From a private in Normandy to a Staff Sargent when it was over, he served the - 28th Division, the 109th Infantry part of Patton's command honorably. Once he returned home, he saw, fell in love with, and married in 1948 – the beautiful dairy farmer's daughter, Virginia Dare Lindley who he loved deeply for 54 years (deceased 2002). We know she was waiting for him when he left Rockingham for the last time, early on October 14th, 2020, & can imagine that their beloved grandson USMC Aviator, Captain Samuel Phillips was also waiting for that great arrival too. We love & miss you Sam.

B.T. was a 70+ year member of The Masonic Lodge: serving almost every position one could hold in that esteemed fraternal organization. He was an honorary member of lodges all over the state and was even honored similarly in other states as well. He served as Grand Master of Masons of the State of North Carolina 1990 and has a window of honor named for him in the George Washington Masonic Memorial in Washington DC. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite, and the Shrine and was presented an honorary 33rd degree. All in all, he was a Mason's Mason, but maybe the honor that brought him the biggest smile was learning that he had been made an honorary member of the NC Highway Patrol degree team. He spent 41 years in finance/banking in NC, and a lifetime of making friends and helping people. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Rockingham. He was a humble man of Strong faith and had a love for Jesus and His sacrifice for mankind, a great love of & pride in his family, and an abiding sacrificial love for his beloved USA.

Virginia and B.T. had 3 Sons: Stephen Lindley, Michael Tate (wife: Phyllis) & Bunn Tate lll: grandchildren: Cara Benfield (Marty), Suzanne Phillips, Mark Phillips, Angela Pickersgill (Eric) and Samuel Phillips; great grandchildren: Virginia Benfield, Corbin Pickersgill, Tessa Pickersgill, Angelo Benfield & Tina Benfield, and many nephews and nieces.

Funeral services for B.T. will be held Saturday October 31, 2020. The first service will be at 11:00 am outside at First Baptist Church in Rockingham with Masonic Rites by the Rockingham Masonic Lodge, 495 A.F. & A. M.. The graveside service, with Military Honors will be at 3:00 pm at Loves Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 174 E. 11th St., Siler City, NC. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required and please remember social distancing. Feel free to bring a lawn chair for the service.

Memorials may be made to a place very dear to B.T's heart, The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565 or online at https://my.simplegive.com/App/Giving/mhco.