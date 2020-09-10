1/
Carol Ann Felkel Deese
CAROL ANN FELKEL DEESE

YORK, SC – Mrs. Carol Ann Felkel Deese, 76, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at her home.

Carol was born in Hartsville, SC, and was the daughter of the late Harold E. Felkel and the late Lillian Caulder. She was a member of Lake Wylie Christian Assembly and a retired seamstress. She had a passion for sewing for all occasions but her greatest love was creating the most beautiful ballet costumes. She would work tirelessly sewing costumes for entire productions of The Nutcracker, Cinderella, Coppelia, and many others. She would also make prom dresses, wedding gowns, and Halloween costumes for anyone who asked.

A service honoring her life will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Lake Wylie Christian Assembly with the Reverend Lewis Gunn officiating.

Carol is survived by her spouse, Timothy Willis Deese, Jr.; her two daughters, Dawn Deese (Paul) Luck of Hephzibah, GA, and Tina Deese (Kenny) Huggins of York, SC; her son, Scott (Michelle) Deese of Columbia, SC; four sisters: Terri Robinson of Hamlet, NC; Phyllis Whitehead of Columbia, TN; Patsy Odom of Rockingham, NC; and Carri Moser of Hamlet, NC; and her three grandchildren, Michelle Luck, Damon Luck, Gillian Deese. She was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Ross of Chester, SC and her brother Ronnie Felkel of Rockingham, NC.

There will be a brief visitation after the service at the church and a celebration of her life afterward at the home of Tim Deese in York, SC. Greene Funeral Home is serving the family.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
04:00 PM
Lake Wylie Christian Assembly
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
