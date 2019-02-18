CAROL FORD GOODWIN

ROCKINGHAM — Carol Ford Goodwin, 74, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at her home.

She was born April 4, 1944, in Richmond County, daughter of Clyde and Viola Morris Ford.

She was a member of Mt. Calvary Rock of Ages Church and was a retired Teacher's Assistant from LJ Bell School.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Rock of Ages Church.

The Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Rock of Ages Church with Pastor Donnie Nuttall and Pastor Walt Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Leo Goodwin and sister-in-law, Debra Kelly Goodwin.

Survivors include her husband, of 55 Years, Roger D. Goodwin; daughters, Tammy G. Driggers (Darren) and Dana Goodwin both of Rockingham; brother, James Ford, Sr. (Phyllis); sisters, Linda Gerald Dyke and Judy Powell (Richard) all of Rockingham; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Back Pack Pals, 615 Cheraw Road, Hamlet, NC 28345 or Richmond County Hospice, 1119 Hwy. 1, N., Rockingham, NC 28345.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Goodwin Family.