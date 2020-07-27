CAROL MCALISTER MYERS

Carol McAlister Myers of Biscoe, NC entered her heavenly home July 17, 2020 after a short illness and hospital stay. Carol, 88, was born Christmas Day 1931 to Eugene and Minnie McAlister of Biscoe, NC.

She graduated high school at Biscoe High School and continued her education at Mars Hill College and Women's College in Greensboro, NC. Carol was a faithful servant of her Lord and spent her long career as a caring elementary school teacher. She taught in Richmond, Moore and Montgomery counties. As a reading specialist, she attended many conferences and meetings to promote her desire to see her students reach their "a-ha" moment as they learned to read. She was a member of the National Education Association, the NC Association of Educators, and the Retired Teachers Association.

Carol dearly loved her family and was faithful in connecting them with each other and everyone she could rub elbows. She was a good cook and often entertained family and friends, with help from her loving, caring husband, Roy.

She and Roy sang in the choir and taught Sunday School at Biscoe First Baptist Church for many years. She led the GAs group, and facilitated their summer trips to camp at Mundo Vista. Carol has heard the call from God, "Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter now into thy eternal rest."

Carol is survived by her faithful, caring husband, Roy, two sons Lee (Barbara) of Simpsonville, SC, John of Biscoe, NC, and grandson Trey of Raleigh, NC, three sisters: Nancy McInnis of Rockingham, NC, Rebecca Allison of Indian Trail, NC, and Jane Greene of Star, NC, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be no funeral, but a Celebration of Life will be held sometime in the future.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist church of Biscoe.

Condolences may be sent to: RoyMyers@triad.rr.com.

Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.