CAROLYN ANN ELSENPETER

HAMLET — Mrs. Carolyn Ann Elsenpeter, 71, of Hamlet passed away on February 3, 2020, at CMC, Charlotte, with her loving family by her side.

Carol was born July 24, 1948, in Fayetteville, NC.

She always looked forward to playing bingo, cooking her famous twenty layer chocolate cakes and feeding anyone in her presence. She also enjoyed traveling and spoiling her grandbabies.

The Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Highland Acres Church of God from 1:00-2:00 PM

The Funeral will begin immediately following visitation at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Mark Shuler officiating. Interment will be private.

At other times the family will receive friends at 118 Woodfield Drive, Rockingham.

Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband, of 53 years, Barry Elsenpeter; parents, Elter Mae Lawson and Henry Blackman; sisters, Cindy Baez and Terry Font; and lifelong best friend, Nancy Pearce.

Survivors include her children, Douglas Andrew Elsenpeter (Jennifer), Jeremy Brian Elsenpeter (Amy), and Steve Lawson Elsenpeter (Glenda) all of Rockingham, David Nathaniel Pearce (Susan) Missouri, Donnie J. Messer (Rachel) Fayetteville and Samantha Huffstettler (Lewis) of Lancaster, SC; sister, Dorothy Tribone (Bruce) Kentucky; brother-in-law, Jack Elsenpeter of Bennettsville, SC; twenty two grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren( one on way); and large number of nieces and nephews whom she adored dearly.

A special thank you to Mark and Jennifer Shuler and Highland Acres Church of God for all their kindness, love and prayers during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Highland Acres Church of God, US Hwy. 74 East, Rockingham, NC 28379

Mr. and Mrs. Elsenpeter were separated here on earth for a short forty six days; but are now rejoicing in Heaven together forever!

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Elsenpeter Family.