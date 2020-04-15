CAROLYN ANNE RAINEY BRIDGMAN

ROCKINGHAM — Carolyn Anne Rainey Bridgman of Rockingham passed away peacefully in her home on April 14, 2020. She was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother who received her greatest joy from seeing her son and grandchildren smile.

Carolyn was born on November 13, 1936 in Perry, Georgia to Alton Lee Rainey and Mildred Phillips Rainey. She attended the Perry schools, and then graduated from Georgia College in Milledgeville (then known as Georgia State College for Women). She received her master's degree in Library Science from Peabody College of Education and Human Development in Nashville, Tennessee, one of ten colleges and schools that comprise Vanderbilt University (then known as George Peabody College for Teachers). It was probably inevitable that she would become a librarian, for she spent much time as a child helping her aunt, Louise Rainey, who was the city Librarian in Perry for many years. She had originally planned to be a fifth-grade teacher but found that library work had a strong appeal for her.

She became a public-school librarian and then married the late William Gerald ("Bill") Bridgman on December 28, 1965 in Perry, Georgia. Bill and Carolyn moved to North Carolina in 1972 but Carolyn remained a Georgia belle until her passing. She worked at Hamlet Junior High School as the librarian and dedicated her entire career to public education until retirement.

She enjoyed close relationships with many friends and particularly enjoyed reading, book club, bridge club and being a member of Delta Kappa Gamma (a professional society for key women educators). She loved going to author events and book signings, and was always a friend to all, making pecan pies and muffins to share. She had a fond appreciation and lifelong admiration for craftsmen, including the authenticity of their art and dedication to mastering their trade. In particular, handmade pieces by potters and wood carvers brought her great joy, and she enjoyed collecting their works and accompanying stories of origin. Her cousin, Lee Davis, was very thankful to her for encouraging him to go to art school and pursue his career as a potter. She was an active and dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Rockingham.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law David and Jessica Bridgman of Raleigh, NC, and two grandchildren, Ella Claire and Henry Asher, who were the true loves of her life in her final years. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Gerald Bridgman, who died in 1994. She is also survived by numerous other family members who meant the world to her, including cousins Lee Davis of Asheville, North Carolina and Louise "Billie" Dostrow of Brea, California.

The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the friends and caregivers who steadfastly took care of both Carolyn and her mother near the ends of their lives.

Through their tireless dedication and affectionate support, the family was able to fulfill Carolyn's wish to always live at her home in Rockingham.

Carolyn will be buried beside her husband at a graveside service in Perry, Georgia at a date and time to be determined. There will also be a memorial service in Rockingham at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Condolences can be sent to David and Jessica Bridgman, 717 Currituck Dr., Raleigh, NC, 27609.

Carolyn had a handwritten note of a prayer that she shared with people in times of grief:

"May the God of healing ease your pain,

May the God of grace lift your grief,

May the God of love comfort your heart,

May the God of hope fill your soul with peace and sustain you always.

Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you. John 14:27."

May all who knew Carolyn be at peace as she is at peace in the presence of her Lord and Savior.