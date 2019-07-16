ROCKINGHAM — Carolyn Faye Sanford Chavis, 85, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at her home with family by her side.

Mrs. Chavis was born in Richmond County on December 17, 1933, a daughter of the late James William Sanford and Addie Frances Maness Sanford. She was the widow of the late Carl Richard Chavis who died November 13, 2018. She was a faithful member of Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church and she was retired from Burlington Industries.

She is survived by three children, Bridget Goodwin (Gary) of Rockingham, Sue Lowery of North Myrtle Beach, SC and Timothy Chavis of Rockingham; four grandchildren, Chris Goodwin, Michael Goodwin (Charlene), Victoria Chavis and Brianna Chavis Zamarripa; and five great grandchildren: Amber, Brent, Hunter, Sophia and Sebastian.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Darwin Cook and Rev. Shelly Dial officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will see friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the Maple Street FWB Church and at other times at the home.

The family wishes to thank Community Home Care & Hospice, Christina Dixon and Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church for their loving care and prayers.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Maple Street Free Will Baptist Church, 142 Maple Street, Rockingham, NC 28379 or to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1791 E. Broad Avenue, Rockingham, NC 27379

