CAROLYN MORSE

ROCKINGHAM — Carolyn Morse, 84, of Rockingham passed peacefully away Monday, May 20, 2019 at her home. She was born Aug. 10, 1934 in Edgecombe County, North Carolina a daughter of the late Raymond Dufford and Reeke Parker Karn.

Mrs. Morse was a homemaker and operated a Playschool several years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Rockingham.

A service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Allen Bingham, Rev. Allison Farrah and Rev. Thomas Greene officiating.

Surviving her husband of 66 years Andy Morse of the home; sons, Drew Morse and wife Deborah of Anderson, South Carolina, Duff Morse and wife Luann of Rockingham, David Morse and wife Toni of Sanford, Bo Morse of Rockingham, Matt Morse and wife Julie of Rockingham; a daughter, Sissy Fisher-Davis and husband James of Matthews; 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

The family will have a reception in the church fellowship following the service to greet friends and at other times at the home 124 McDonald Dr. Rockingham.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 637 Rockingham, NC 28379 or Richmond Co. Humane Society, 529 W US Hwy. 74 Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Morse family.