CAROLYN TREADAWAY SINGLETARY

HAMLET — Carolyn Treadaway Singletary, 82, of Hamlet transitioned to Heaven on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham. Carolyn was born December 27, 1937 in Richmond County to the late Clarence and Ruby Treadaway.

Carolyn worked full time as an accountant at Bobby Singletary CPA Firm. She was a great cook who was known for her delicious macaroni and cheese casserole. Carolyn had a giving heart. She enjoyed shopping, reading, and solving crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bobby Singletary of Hamlet; three sons, Tim Singletary of Rockingham, Alan Singletary of Kingsport, Tennessee, Mike Singletary and wife Nicole of Holly Springs, NC; two grandsons, Chason Singletary and Joey Singletary of Rockingham; special friends and colleagues Roxanne Knight and Kimberly Davis Sheppard; a grand dog, Ellie; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, David Singletary and all her siblings. The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, June 11 from 3:30 to 4:45 followed by a funeral at 5:00 pm at Cobb Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral services will be officiated by Steven Millen Sr. Burial will follow at Richmond County Memorial Park. Everyone is welcome to attend visitation and the funeral. Staff from Watson King Funeral Home will encourage social distancing.

Donations may be made in memory of Carolyn to Cobb Memorial Baptist Church, 108 6th Street, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Singletary family.