CARSON ALLEN BRYANT

ROCKINGHAM — Carson Allen Bryant, 81, of Rockingham, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Mr. Bryant was born Dec. 24, 1937 in Anson County, a son of the late Will Tucker and Laura Bryant Price. He was a member of Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church and had retired from BV Hedrick. He was preceded in death by his wives, Margaret Ann Butler Bryant, Betty Ruth Bryant and Betty Jean Bryant as well as a step-son Eddie Young.

Surviving are his brothers, Sam Tucker (Carol Ann) and Tony Tucker; sister Margie Paul, and step children, Kellie Young (Doug), Robert Young (Susan) and Vicky D'Antonio.

A service celebrating Carson's life will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will see friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church, P.O. Box 996, Rockingham, NC 28380 or to Hospice of Richmond County 1119 N US Hwy 1, Rockingham, NC 28379.