CASSIE MARAE AYERS

CARTHAGE — Cassie Marae Ayers, age 17 passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She and her father, Anthony were both involved in a motor vehicle accident. They were together at the time of their passing.

Cassie was born on July 12, 2002 in Moore County, NC to Roy Anthony Ayers and Tara Taylor Evans. She was a senior at Scotland County High School and also near completion of her Pharmacy Tech certification. Cassie aspired to continue her education to complete her degree as a pharmacist. She loved music, adored her friends, enjoyed drawing and softball. She was a friend to everyone and accepted people for who they were.

She is survived by her mother, Tara Taylor Ayers of Carthage, NC; a sister, Tierra Sauls of Pinehurst, NC; two brothers: Devin Dixon and wife Lauren of Carthage and Rick Dixon of Eagle Springs, NC; her step-sister, Kaelyn Bass of Greenville, NC; her maternal grandparents, Terry and Sandra Taylor of Carthage, NC; her paternal grandmother, Judy Ayers of Aberdeen, NC; great-grandmother, Dorothy "Dot" Taylor of Carthage, NC; her aunts: Tonya Taylor of Laurinburg, NC; Brenda Karl of Magnolia, TX; Kerry Fipps and husband Buster of Seven Lakes, NC; and Christy Ayers of Aberdeen, NC. She is also survived by two nieces: Ella Sauls and Vera Dixon and a nephew, Weston Dixon. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Ayers and her paternal grandfather, Leroy Ayers.

All services will be held privately.

To assist the family, memorial contributions may be made to Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.