CASSIE WILDER WILLIAMSON

HAMLET — Mrs. Cassie Wilder Williamson, 98, of Hamlet, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Johnston County, November 6, 1920, daughter of Connie W. Wilder and Harriet Corbet Wilder.

Cassie was a member of The First Baptist Church of Hamlet for 50 Years and was very active and involved in many areas of the church through the years. She was a member of Hamlet Lions Club, previously worked at Kays in downtown Rockingham for twenty-six years. She enjoyed her flowers, fishing at the coast or finding shells when visiting in Florida. She was a wonderful Mother, and loved her sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She will surely be missed!

Visitation will be Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the First Baptist Church 208 Charlotte St., Hamlet, from 2:00-3:00 PM

The Funeral will begin at 3:00 PM with Rev. Allison Farrah and Rev. Trey Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lester Henry "Leck" Williamson; daughter-in-law Carolyn Williamson; six sisters; and one brother.

Survivors include her sons, Ronnie Williamson of Hamlet and Dale Williamson (Mary) of Naples, FL.; grandchildren, Mark Williamson (Krista), Yvonne Sorenson (Skip), Lori Phagan (Mike) and Annette Williamson; great-grandchildren, Andrew Williamson, Laurel Williamson, Erik Sorenson, Steven Sorenson , Drew Ayers (Jenny) and Corey Ayers; and great-great grandchildren, Caroline and Aubrey Ayers.

In lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 208 Charlotte Street, Hamlet, NC 28345

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Williamson Family.