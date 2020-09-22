1/
CATHERINE NICHOLSON
ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Catherine Nicholson, 86, of Rockingham, NC passed on Thursday, September 17, 2020. A Graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1 pm at St. Stephens Baptist Church Cemetery, 434 St. Stephens Church Rd, Rockingham, NC. A Public Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 12-4pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St. Rockingham, NC in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines mask are required and social distancing is suggested.