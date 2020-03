CATHERINE QUICK TILLMAN

ROCKINGHAM — Catherine Quick Tillman, age 85, of Rockingham, NC, passed February 27, 2020 at Richmond Memorial Hospital in Rockingham, NC. Visitation 1-6pm Monday March 2, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home. Funeral 1pm Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Poplar Springs Church in Rockingham, NC.

Nelson Funeral Home of Rockingham is serving the family.