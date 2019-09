CATHY ANN RHYNE

ROCKINGHAM — Cathy Ann Rhyne, 65, formerly of Rockingham died September 18, 2019.

Funeral service is 2:00 p.m. on Saturday September 21, 2019. In the chapel at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.