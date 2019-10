CEARLEAN LOCKLEAR STRONG

HAMLET — Cearlean Locklear Strong, age 80, of Hamlet passed away Friday, October 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in the Sycamore Hill Holiness Church Cemetery.

A time of visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 8, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.