CHARLENE GIDDENS

ROCKINGHAM — Charlene Tabatha Giddens, 47, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born in Richmond County on August 15, 1972, and was the daughter of Michael Threadgill and Georgia Kay Drummond Threadgill of Rockingham.

Charlene was a graduate of Richmond Senior High School, Class of 1991, and obtained an Associate Degree from Richmond Community College. She also completed training to become a CNA in the healthcare industry. She was a member of Kings Gate Church and was known for her kindness and being a loving daughter, mother and friend to many.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Savannah Griggs (Kyle Rodrick) of Fayetteville and Jade Griggs of Rockingham; one brother, Carl Giddens (Cecilia); nephew and niece, Braxton and Cali Giddens; her children's paternal grandparents, Bo and Vikki Griggs; and her longtime special friend, Charles Malloy.

The funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Friday, August 30, at Kings Gate Church officiated by Pastors Eddie and Jeannie McLean. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will follow in Green Lake UMC Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home.