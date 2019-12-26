CHARLES ALEXANDER BOWDEN

ROCKINGHAM — Charles "Chuck" Alexander Bowden, 38, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

He was born in Richmond County, November 2, 1981, son of Larry and Patty O'Brien Bowden.

Chuck was employed with Richmond County Water Department. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Rockingham, a former volunteer fireman, and was also very involved with the Hamlet Church of God of Prophecy. He loved being involved with the youth there and loved cooking for the church. He was an outdoorsman, a people person and loved to laugh and joke. He never walked away without a "I Love You". He felt his greatest accomplishment was his two girls, which he loved dearly!

Visitation will be held at The First United Methodist Church, Rockingham, on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

The Funeral will begin in the church at 1:00 PM, with Rev. Allen Bingham, Rev. Steve Crews and Rev. Chuck McKnight officiating.

Burial will follow at East Side Cemetery, Rockingham.

The Family will receive friends and family at the home of his parents, 160 Trailcrest Drive, Rockingham, at other times.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Whitley Bowden of Hamlet; daughters, Kaleigh and Kennedi Bowden; Parents, Larry and Patty Bowden of Rockingham; brother, Larry Bowden, Jr. of Rockingham; nephews, Gage Jones and Jaxon Bowden; mother and father in- law, Charles and Donna Whitley of Rockingham; extended family and many friends.

For those that wish , in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Backpack Pals, 615 Cheraw Road, Hamlet, NC 28345.

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Chuck.